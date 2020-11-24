Ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve Service

Wednesday, November 25th 7:00pm

Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ,

St. Luke Parish,

First Lutheran Richmond Beach, and

Calvin Presbyterian Church.





Rev. Neil Trainer (Calvin Presbyterian), Father Brad Hagelin (St. Luke), Rev. John Bjorge (First Lutheran) will share reflections on psalms of thanksgiving, with prayers from Rev. Emily Mitchell (Calvin Presbyterian) and a sermon from Rev. Dr. Paul Ashby (RBCC).









Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, and premiering on Facebook and YouTube at 7:00pm on November 25, 2020.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Richmond-Beach-Congregational-United-Church-of-Christ-47446712252/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRju7FWIhoYwhn4-Ig7mF-A

Musical offerings from Calvin Presbyterian's Twelve Bells Handbell ensemble, First Lutheran's vocal quartet, the RBCC-UCC virtual choir, and a special collaborative piece from Joel Bevington (Director of Music Ministries, FLRB), Valerie Grissom (Director of Music Ministries, CPC) and Katie Skovholt (Choir Director, RBCC) and more.













This Wednesday evening, tune in for a special collaborative worship service from