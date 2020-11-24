Ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve Service

Tuesday, November 24, 2020


Wednesday, November 25th 7:00pm

This Wednesday evening, tune in for a special collaborative worship service from 
  • Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ, 
  • St. Luke Parish, 
  • First Lutheran Richmond Beach, and 
  • Calvin Presbyterian Church. 

Rev. Neil Trainer (Calvin Presbyterian), Father Brad Hagelin (St. Luke), Rev. John Bjorge (First Lutheran) will share reflections on psalms of thanksgiving, with prayers from Rev. Emily Mitchell (Calvin Presbyterian) and a sermon from Rev. Dr. Paul Ashby (RBCC). 

Musical offerings from Calvin Presbyterian's Twelve Bells Handbell ensemble, First Lutheran's vocal quartet, the RBCC-UCC virtual choir, and a special collaborative piece from Joel Bevington (Director of Music Ministries, FLRB), Valerie Grissom (Director of Music Ministries, CPC) and Katie Skovholt (Choir Director, RBCC) and more.

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, and premiering on Facebook and YouTube at 7:00pm on November 25, 2020.


Either can be searched by: rbcc-ucc



