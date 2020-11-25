After 70 years in Shoreline, Washington Tree Service moves to Mukilteo

Nothing left but the sign







Recently, the historic WTS business site, directly behind Pagliacci's on Ballinger Way, was demolished.It is now being prepared for the construction of apartments.Washington Tree Service (under Senske ownership) has relocated in Mukilteo where it continues to offer the same great service for the Puget Sound region.4333 Harbour Pointe Blvd SW Suite B Mukilteo, WA 98275 (206) 362-9100

Over 70 years ago, Jack Pitts, and his son-in-law Stan Raplee, turned their love of big beautiful trees into a business and Washington Tree was born.When a siege of caterpillars hit the Seattle area in the fifties, Stan and Jack figured out a way to get rid of them, and the pest control side of the business took off.In 1963, Jack and Stan expanded again, this time into lawn care.Twenty-five years later WTS manager Ed Walter co-founded Washington Friends of Farms and Forests, to encourage and build dialogue and unity between pesticide companies and environmental advocates in Washington State, writing new legislation with then Senator Patty Murray regarding pesticide-sensitive registries.Ed eventually became president and CEO. In 2015, he retired and Washington Tree and Lawn Care merged with Senske Services.