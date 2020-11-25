After 70 years in Shoreline, Washington Tree Service moves to Mukilteo
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Washington Tree Service building demolished
Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan
Washington Tree Service is a locally owned and operated family business built on a history and reputation of delivering excellent customer service and providing tree, shrub and lawn care programs to a growing number of homes and businesses in the Puget Sound Area, according to their website.
Nothing left but the sign
When a siege of caterpillars hit the Seattle area in the fifties, Stan and Jack figured out a way to get rid of them, and the pest control side of the business took off.
In 1963, Jack and Stan expanded again, this time into lawn care.
Twenty-five years later WTS manager Ed Walter co-founded Washington Friends of Farms and Forests, to encourage and build dialogue and unity between pesticide companies and environmental advocates in Washington State, writing new legislation with then Senator Patty Murray regarding pesticide-sensitive registries.
Ed eventually became president and CEO. In 2015, he retired and Washington Tree and Lawn Care merged with Senske Services.
|The Washington Tree Service building was directly
behind Pagliacci Pizza on Ballinger Way
Recently, the historic WTS business site, directly behind Pagliacci's on Ballinger Way, was demolished.
It is now being prepared for the construction of apartments.
Washington Tree Service (under Senske ownership) has relocated in Mukilteo where it continues to offer the same great service for the Puget Sound region.
4333 Harbour Pointe Blvd SW Suite B Mukilteo, WA 98275 (206) 362-9100
