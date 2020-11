Briarcrest Neighborhood: Collecting much needed supplies for our neighbors in Tent City

Tent City 3 February 2009, photo copyright Marc Weinberg

We are expecting another cold winter





By Jean Hilde









With winter coming on, we're hoping to help provide much-needed food, shelter, clothing and personal hygiene items from the below list.









What's needed

Food: Canned or instant soups, chili, tuna, peanut butter, coffee, sugar

Disposable plates, cups and utensils (compostable is best) Clothing can be used or new Work clothing: for both physical labor and office work, adult men's and women's sizes

Long underwear: adult men's and women's sizes

Sweaters, wool caps, gloves, scarves, socks, hand and foot warmers

Boots Personal items: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent

Toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, hand lotion

Aspirin, cold remedies, other over the counter medications Sleeping bags, blankets

Cots, air mattresses, sleeping pads Tarps and tents (these are in high demand)

Pallets and nails

If you'd like to contribute, please bring your donations to Patty Pan, 15550 27th Ave NE in Shoreline (look for the tent in front) from Monday through Friday this week.





Hey Briarcrest! This week, from, the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a collection for our neighbors living in Tent City.