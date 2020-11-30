Briarcrest Neighborhood: Collecting much needed supplies for our neighbors in Tent City
Monday, November 30, 2020
|Tent City 3 February 2009, photo copyright Marc Weinberg
We are expecting another cold winter
By Jean Hilde
Hey Briarcrest! This week, from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4, the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a collection for our neighbors living in Tent City.
With winter coming on, we're hoping to help provide much-needed food, shelter, clothing and personal hygiene items from the below list.
If you'd like to contribute, please bring your donations to Patty Pan, 15550 27th Ave NE in Shoreline (look for the tent in front) from Monday through Friday this week.
What's needed
- Food: Canned or instant soups, chili, tuna, peanut butter, coffee, sugar
- Disposable plates, cups and utensils (compostable is best)
- Work clothing: for both physical labor and office work, adult men's and women's sizes
- Long underwear: adult men's and women's sizes
- Sweaters, wool caps, gloves, scarves, socks, hand and foot warmers
- Boots
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, hand lotion
- Aspirin, cold remedies, other over the counter medications
- Cots, air mattresses, sleeping pads
- Pallets and nails
