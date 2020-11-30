Briarcrest Neighborhood: Collecting much needed supplies for our neighbors in Tent City

Monday, November 30, 2020

Tent City 3 February 2009, photo copyright Marc Weinberg
We are expecting another cold winter

By Jean Hilde

Hey Briarcrest! This week, from Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4, the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a collection for our neighbors living in Tent City. 

With winter coming on, we're hoping to help provide much-needed food, shelter, clothing and personal hygiene items from the below list. 

If you'd like to contribute, please bring your donations to Patty Pan, 15550 27th Ave NE in Shoreline (look for the tent in front) from Monday through Friday this week.

What's needed
  • Food: Canned or instant soups, chili, tuna, peanut butter, coffee, sugar
  • Disposable plates, cups and utensils (compostable is best)
Clothing can be used or new
  • Work clothing: for both physical labor and office work, adult men's and women's sizes
  • Long underwear: adult men's and women's sizes
  • Sweaters, wool caps, gloves, scarves, socks, hand and foot warmers
  • Boots
Personal items: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, laundry detergent
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, hand lotion
  • Aspirin, cold remedies, other over the counter medications
Sleeping bags, blankets
  • Cots, air mattresses, sleeping pads
Tarps and tents (these are in high demand)
  • Pallets and nails


