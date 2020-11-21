Inside Health Institute is in the running for the BECU People Helping People Award

Saturday, November 21, 2020


BECU People Helping People Awards

The award is an annual program that recognizes local nonprofits BECU members care about and support. Members nominate local organizations to receive a grant of up to $50K. Finalists are selected among the applicants and the community votes to determine the People's Choice Award recipient.

Inside Health Institute

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves excellent health, Inside Health Institute's goal is to offer holistic care to all people with all ranges of chronic illnesses in a comprehensive care setting. They integrate holistic approaches into all areas of healthcare with an emphasis on offering these approaches to underserved populations, and also partnering with people and organizations who support these populations.

Nominated by a Shoreline resident, who said:

"My son is an adult with Down Syndrome. You can help him and others in our community by voting for Inside Health Institute for the People Helping People Award. This nonprofit has run the Get Fit program for adults with developmental disabilities.They have done amazing programming pre and during the time of covid that has made a difference in his life. This award will allow IHI to continue programming."

Vote HERE



