Barb Sullivan, Shoreline

Fire Commission Pos #1

















At their regular meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020, the Shoreline Fire Board of Commissioners swore in a new commissioner as their first order of business.Barb Sullivan was selected to fill out the term of Jon Kennison, Position #1, who is retired with over 34 years of service.After being sworn in, she took her seat at the table for her first meeting as commissioner.