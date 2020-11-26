The Richmond Beach Turkey Day Fun Run goes virtual
Thursday, November 26, 2020
By Teresa Pape
RBCA Executive Director
The RBCA will not be hosting the “official” Turkey Day Fun Run this year. We encourage all participants to be safe and to find your own way to exercise.
On the Richmond Beach Community Association’s website, www.richmondbeachwa.org you can find a map of the traditional walking and running courses.
If outside exercise is not for you, jump on your treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike or stay cozy in bed and pick a route from the Richmond Beach TV YouTube Channel.
There are a few options to choose from. Experience walking the full route, walking the short cut, or have fun racing against our fast runner, Matthew. His GoPro views will make your head wobble as you gobble up the sights of Richmond Beach.
Thank you to the sponsors for this year’s event.
- Beach House Greetings
- Campbell Volkswagen of Edmonds
- Cascade Fusion
- Cori Whitaker Homes
- Eric Carlson DDS
- Goldfish Swim School
- Jack Malek Windermere Real Estate
- Lowe Orthodontics
- Scott Piteo Graphics
- The Christophilis Team
- Tradewinds Capital Management
- Walnut Street Coffee
