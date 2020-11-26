The Richmond Beach Turkey Day Fun Run goes virtual









On the Richmond Beach Community Association’s website, www.richmondbeachwa.org you can find a map of the traditional walking and running courses.







If outside exercise is not for you, jump on your treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike or stay cozy in bed and pick a route from the Richmond Beach TV YouTube Channel. If outside exercise is not for you, jump on your treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike or stay cozy in bed and pick a route from theYouTube Channel.







Thank you to the sponsors for this year’s event.

Beach House Greetings

Campbell Volkswagen of Edmonds

Cascade Fusion

Cori Whitaker Homes

Eric Carlson DDS

Goldfish Swim School

Jack Malek Windermere Real Estate

Lowe Orthodontics

Scott Piteo Graphics

The Christophilis Team

Tradewinds Capital Management

Thank you to the sponsors for this year's event.









By Teresa PapeRBCA Executive DirectorThe RBCA will not be hosting the “official” Turkey Day Fun Run this year. We encourage all participants to be safe and to find your own way to exercise.