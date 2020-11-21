Area students named to Dean's List at the University of Washington for Spring quarter 2020
Saturday, November 21, 2020
|University of Washington Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Students from the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Spring 2020 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code.
STUDENT NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Zip Code: 98133
Mahilet Senai Abraha freshman
Nebiyu Assaye Abunie senior
Connor James Adams junior
Lina Khaled Ajez junior
Kaitlyn Yun Amundsen junior
Kathleen May Aragon junior
Dereje Argaw junior
Temesgen Baye senior
Samrawit Bereket freshman
Grace C Brendle senior
Ian Nicholas Brown freshman
Sierra Madison Brown senior
Alexis Calixtro Cambronero sophomore
Ji Hun Cha senior
Alan Chang junior
Jiaxi Chen junior
Zi Chao Chen sophomore
Zimiao Chen senior
Ziyin Chen senior
Tina Vicky Chi senior
Britnie Chin senior
Emily Lee Cho freshman
Dawon Chung sophomore
Jemma Grace Clark freshman
Philip A Cupat senior
Jaymen Charles Davis senior
Rouen Ramon De La O junior
Diana Degoede junior
Dei Gloria B Diberet Yapiti junior
Clara Marie Dixon senior
Sophia Ferreira Faller junior
Jamie Forschmiedt senior
Diana Elvira Franco Laureano senior
Julian Javier Gallegos senior
Tyler Jo Geronimo senior
Logan Gnanapragasam senior
Leila Guilhemotonia freshman
Mays A Hadi junior
Ava Svanni Hays sophomore
Brian J Henry junior
Joaquin Valencio Hogg senior
Margaret Hsiao junior
Yuyi Huang junior
Maxwell Tate Kelton junior
Sophia Z Khan senior
Sumra Khalid Khan freshman
Van Kirby junior
Basir Koleini sophomore
Benjamin Michael Korn junior
Adrian Amadeus Kulawiuk freshman
Yanway Lai junior
Pearl Lam senior
Sarah Quynh Le senior
Eunmin Lee senior
Adriel Song-Ann Liau junior
Michelle Lu junior
Julie Ly freshman
Baoyi Ma senior
Du Huy Mach sophomore
Deja Monet MacHen senior
Daniel Joseph Nallas Malixi sophomore
John Timothy Manaois junior
Charleen Nora Mar senior
Yara Hussam Marouf sophomore
Katelyn Noel Medalia junior
Aashima Mehta junior
Saagar Mehta junior
Charlie Polit Miller sophomore
Elliot K Min senior
Kiwa Mizutani senior
Brandon Mochizuki junior
Jacqueline Rosa Monteza junior
Behnaz Monzavi junior
Georges Camille Motchoffo Simo senior
Samek Lal Mulepati junior
Hannah G Murray junior
Rana Maher Mustafa Nabali senior
Jessica Newell junior
Anthu Pham-Albert Nguyen junior
Daniel Sy Nguyen senior
Hienschi V Nguyen senior
Teresa Thanh Thanh Nguyen senior
Vanessa Vi Nguyen senior
Aubree D Nichols senior
Stella S Oh senior
Faith Olomon junior
Haley Taylor Osborn sophomore
Isaac Yubeen Pang senior
Janos Ing-Shau Pollak junior
Nathaniel Henry Poole junior
Jasmine Pritikin sophomore
Khaliun Purevdorj sophomore
James Qiu senior
Kyle Steven Quach senior
Sanya Rai freshman
Benjamin R Ramsay junior
Elliot Raven junior
Pedro Luis Rodriguez Barriga junior
Haley Taryn Rooney-Wilcox junior
Erin Roque senior
Jessica Jasmin Ruelas sophomore
Allen Saewong senior
Susan Saewong senior
Hannah M Saito junior
Paola Sanchez senior
Mykalena C Sheldon junior
Elrohi M Shuge sophomore
Maya Busuego Sioson senior
Polina A Skrypka senior
Tarren Prachanh Sumler junior
Annabelle R Sussman junior
Hieu Trung Ta senior
Cole Irwin Tanaka junior
Austin J Tantico junior
Diana Thich freshman
Quynh-Mi Hope To senior
Cristofer Santos Vargas sophomore
Paloma Marisol Vazquez sophomore
Irene Maria Wade junior
Natania Wollman senior
Elson Wong junior
Tyler Abram Wong junior
Amanda X Yang senior
Gary Yuen junior
Yiyao Zhao junior
Zhuojun Zhao senior
Zip Code: 98155
Shalman U Ahmed junior
Rose Marie Amlin junior
Callahan Rory Anderson senior
Qasim Anjum senior
Fatemeh Ozra Athari Nikoonejad junior
Manahil Atiq junior
Liam C Ball junior
Timothy Luke Billing sophomore
Danielle Ashley Blevens senior
Shurlon E Brathwaite junior
Ella Bruce junior
Megan L Charbonneau junior
David Kangqi Chen sophomore
Hannah F Cheung senior
Amos Hangyul Chi junior
Josephine Ye-Eun Choi sophomore
Shiuan Chu sophomore
Charles James Clark junior
Clara Catherine Rose Cowan senior
Nick James David Cowan senior
Olivia Opal Crum junior
Megan Rose Darby sophomore
Lauren N Day junior
Evan Deiparine senior
Nicholas Robert Della-Giustina junior
Anna E Dimak senior
Maria L Eastgate senior
Aaron Brian Ellsworth junior
Ilya Fedorovich Galenko junior
Hans Matthew F Gan junior
Nestor J Garcia junior
Rahwa Hadish Gebretsadikan freshman
Jacob Z Goldstein-Street senior
Xinfeng Guo sophomore
Christine E Hahn senior
Elroi Estfanose Hailemariam freshman
Kyle Tianen Haining junior
Ryan Hallgrimson junior
Sarai Hancock sophomore
Gabriella Finn Harness sophomore
Elissa Piper Hausman sophomore
Dylan G Hayre senior
Mariam Ahmed Hirsi senior
Samuel Mahlon Holman sophomore
Joseph Kumar Iannone sophomore
Alexander Scott Javor junior
Cayton Celeste Jefferson senior
Katherine Suzanne Jerauld junior
Huanying Jin junior
Emma E Kamb sophomore
Jesse J Kidd junior
Ga-Lomm Freesia Kim senior
David J Knowlton senior
Adam Kurniawan sophomore
Long Minh Lam freshman
Kyle Larkin senior
Kelvin Law sophomore
Sobomabo Alaiyi Lawson senior
Christopher Ryan Lee junior
Ling Ling Lee sophomore
Sydney E Leek junior
Owen M Leupold junior
Hao Sen Li sophomore
Shoaib Liaqat senior
Richmon Lin senior
Caitlin Louise Little junior
Erica Little junior
Chloe Victoria Rose Loreen junior
Sophia Alexandria Lowe-Hines junior
Thanh Chi Mac senior
Aidan Ryan Marshall freshman
Forrest Taylor Martin senior
Stefani Andreevna Martynenko freshman
Kathryn May McCaffrey senior
Delaney Louise McCormack sophomore
Denna Milaninia sophomore
Hamoon Milaninia junior
John Dylan Mitchell junior
Veronica Jade Mitchell senior
Emela V Moreyra senior
Kathlyn Kamika Nakasone junior
Christoph D Namba senior
Nickolas David Naslund junior
Travis M Neils senior
Alex H Nguyen senior
Odoum Money Nith freshman
Danna Sofia Nunez Fernandez junior
Tiffany V Palomino junior
Aric Robert Prieve sophomore
Ian Christopher Prieve senior
Sunnah Ayeshah Rasheed senior
Shannon Rhodes sophomore
Mirabelle Joy Roa sophomore
Kristen Jayne Rudnick senior
Ricardo Antonio Ruiz sophomore
Altay Mete Sarikaya sophomore
Racheal Sauceda senior
Alexander Michael Saunders junior
Richard Todd Schindler sophomore
Simon Lavassar Schumacher junior
Shaylee Scott sophomore
Katrina Jane Shih freshman
Emma M Shuster sophomore
Mariama D Sidibe senior
Rosa Sittig-Bell sophomore
Erin Rebecca Smith junior
Ryan Sun sophomore
Hannah Lauren Sy freshman
John C Tong senior
Viktoriya Radostinova Topalova sophomore
Mya Torres sophomore
Kim Thien Tran sophomore
Karla Maria Trofin junior
Kenneth Hoang Truong senior
Tiffany Tsui junior
Amanda Tyler junior
Sommer Ullrich junior
Tran Nam Vo junior
Makenzie Paige Wilkinson junior
Tenzin Yangchen junior
Naomi Yohannes junior
Shahrukh M Yousuf senior
Seongwon Yun sophomore
Steven Zhu senior
Zip Code: 98177
Ellinor Grace Allen-Hatch senior
Charisse Andrea Directo Bas sophomore
Forrest Graham Baum senior
Evan Nelson Butler sophomore
Audrey J Ching senior
Wallis Lillian Cole junior
Edwin Walter Cordova Barriga senior
Andrew Steven Counter sophomore
Morea Frances Daley senior
Owen Fredrick Daley junior
Raphael Murillo Diaz senior
Eleanor Jane Dillard senior
Frances A Dizard junior
Gabrielle E Easthouse junior
Althea Helen Ericksen freshman
August Francis Curran Ericksen junior
Maria Magdalena Genis senior
Maryam Goudarzi freshman
Connolly Anderson Grady sophomore
Peter T Gwartney junior
Erin M Hansen senior
Jessica Renee Hanson freshman
Mohamoud Ahmed Hassan junior
Ryan Clayton Horn senior
Stephanie Anne Houston senior
Stephan W Huchala senior
James R Hudson sophomore
Harrison Peter Seather Jacobs senior
Frances Nora Johnson junior
Samuel E Kaminetzky sophomore
Allison Kearney sophomore
Brandon N Kha junior
Trina Kha sophomore
Duhyun Kim senior
Hyeonggeon Kim junior
Minsu Kim senior
Norwick Kin On Lee senior
Briana Kirsten Lincoln senior
Sophia Jane Lopes senior
Jack Masumoto sophomore
Esaac E Mazengia senior
Matthew Michael McMillan junior
Hailey Rose Mears sophomore
Gabriel Munson senior
Lauren N Neroutsos senior
Kim Long Dinh Nguyen junior
Ethan Kolokoff Nowack junior
Melissa Maura Nunez Abreu junior
Jasmine Pearl Ogaki freshman
Lily Kikue Okamura sophomore
Riley Dale Oneil junior
Charles K A Ostrem sophomore
Grace Young Park junior
Sophia Wai Peng junior
Michelle L Pennington senior
Claira Elizabeth Petit freshman
Claire Pickering junior
Anna Leigh Pitts sophomore
Megan Louise Pitts junior
Mark Aaron Polyakov sophomore
Jordan Marin Saline senior
Lydia Kathryn Salo junior
Jad Sarieddine junior
Jeffrey T Schultz junior
Lauren Miya Sismaet sophomore
Joshua Stuart Sterner junior
Matthew Stoebe senior
Steven Mcmanus Suarez sophomore
Nicholas Subocz junior
Kamil Tarnawczyk junior
Julia Tam Tran freshman
Brannan M Widdis senior
Michiko Nellie Wild junior
Lillian Williamson sophomore
Jihyun Yu senior
Celeste Zinmon-Htet sophomore
