Area students named to Dean's List at the University of Washington for Spring quarter 2020

Students from the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Spring 2020 Quarter.To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code.Mahilet Senai Abraha freshmanNebiyu Assaye Abunie seniorConnor James Adams juniorLina Khaled Ajez juniorKaitlyn Yun Amundsen juniorKathleen May Aragon juniorDereje Argaw juniorTemesgen Baye seniorSamrawit Bereket freshmanGrace C Brendle seniorIan Nicholas Brown freshmanSierra Madison Brown seniorAlexis Calixtro Cambronero sophomoreJi Hun Cha seniorAlan Chang juniorJiaxi Chen juniorZi Chao Chen sophomoreZimiao Chen seniorZiyin Chen seniorTina Vicky Chi seniorBritnie Chin seniorEmily Lee Cho freshmanDawon Chung sophomoreJemma Grace Clark freshmanPhilip A Cupat seniorJaymen Charles Davis seniorRouen Ramon De La O juniorDiana Degoede juniorDei Gloria B Diberet Yapiti juniorClara Marie Dixon seniorSophia Ferreira Faller juniorJamie Forschmiedt seniorDiana Elvira Franco Laureano seniorJulian Javier Gallegos seniorTyler Jo Geronimo seniorLogan Gnanapragasam seniorLeila Guilhemotonia freshmanMays A Hadi juniorAva Svanni Hays sophomoreBrian J Henry juniorJoaquin Valencio Hogg seniorMargaret Hsiao juniorYuyi Huang juniorMaxwell Tate Kelton juniorSophia Z Khan seniorSumra Khalid Khan freshmanVan Kirby juniorBasir Koleini sophomoreBenjamin Michael Korn juniorAdrian Amadeus Kulawiuk freshmanYanway Lai juniorPearl Lam seniorSarah Quynh Le seniorEunmin Lee seniorAdriel Song-Ann Liau juniorMichelle Lu juniorJulie Ly freshmanBaoyi Ma seniorDu Huy Mach sophomoreDeja Monet MacHen seniorDaniel Joseph Nallas Malixi sophomoreJohn Timothy Manaois juniorCharleen Nora Mar seniorYara Hussam Marouf sophomoreKatelyn Noel Medalia juniorAashima Mehta juniorSaagar Mehta juniorCharlie Polit Miller sophomoreElliot K Min seniorKiwa Mizutani seniorBrandon Mochizuki juniorJacqueline Rosa Monteza juniorBehnaz Monzavi juniorGeorges Camille Motchoffo Simo seniorSamek Lal Mulepati juniorHannah G Murray juniorRana Maher Mustafa Nabali seniorJessica Newell juniorAnthu Pham-Albert Nguyen juniorDaniel Sy Nguyen seniorHienschi V Nguyen seniorTeresa Thanh Thanh Nguyen seniorVanessa Vi Nguyen seniorAubree D Nichols seniorStella S Oh seniorFaith Olomon juniorHaley Taylor Osborn sophomoreIsaac Yubeen Pang seniorJanos Ing-Shau Pollak juniorNathaniel Henry Poole juniorJasmine Pritikin sophomoreKhaliun Purevdorj sophomoreJames Qiu seniorKyle Steven Quach seniorSanya Rai freshmanBenjamin R Ramsay juniorElliot Raven juniorPedro Luis Rodriguez Barriga juniorHaley Taryn Rooney-Wilcox juniorErin Roque seniorJessica Jasmin Ruelas sophomoreAllen Saewong seniorSusan Saewong seniorHannah M Saito juniorPaola Sanchez seniorMykalena C Sheldon juniorElrohi M Shuge sophomoreMaya Busuego Sioson seniorPolina A Skrypka seniorTarren Prachanh Sumler juniorAnnabelle R Sussman juniorHieu Trung Ta seniorCole Irwin Tanaka juniorAustin J Tantico juniorDiana Thich freshmanQuynh-Mi Hope To seniorCristofer Santos Vargas sophomorePaloma Marisol Vazquez sophomoreIrene Maria Wade juniorNatania Wollman seniorElson Wong juniorTyler Abram Wong juniorAmanda X Yang seniorGary Yuen juniorYiyao Zhao juniorZhuojun Zhao seniorShalman U Ahmed juniorRose Marie Amlin juniorCallahan Rory Anderson seniorQasim Anjum seniorFatemeh Ozra Athari Nikoonejad juniorManahil Atiq juniorLiam C Ball juniorTimothy Luke Billing sophomoreDanielle Ashley Blevens seniorShurlon E Brathwaite juniorElla Bruce juniorMegan L Charbonneau juniorDavid Kangqi Chen sophomoreHannah F Cheung seniorAmos Hangyul Chi juniorJosephine Ye-Eun Choi sophomoreShiuan Chu sophomoreCharles James Clark juniorClara Catherine Rose Cowan seniorNick James David Cowan seniorOlivia Opal Crum juniorMegan Rose Darby sophomoreLauren N Day juniorEvan Deiparine seniorNicholas Robert Della-Giustina juniorAnna E Dimak seniorMaria L Eastgate seniorAaron Brian Ellsworth juniorIlya Fedorovich Galenko juniorHans Matthew F Gan juniorNestor J Garcia juniorRahwa Hadish Gebretsadikan freshmanJacob Z Goldstein-Street seniorXinfeng Guo sophomoreChristine E Hahn seniorElroi Estfanose Hailemariam freshmanKyle Tianen Haining juniorRyan Hallgrimson juniorSarai Hancock sophomoreGabriella Finn Harness sophomoreElissa Piper Hausman sophomoreDylan G Hayre seniorMariam Ahmed Hirsi seniorSamuel Mahlon Holman sophomoreJoseph Kumar Iannone sophomoreAlexander Scott Javor juniorCayton Celeste Jefferson seniorKatherine Suzanne Jerauld juniorHuanying Jin juniorEmma E Kamb sophomoreJesse J Kidd juniorGa-Lomm Freesia Kim seniorDavid J Knowlton seniorAdam Kurniawan sophomoreLong Minh Lam freshmanKyle Larkin seniorKelvin Law sophomoreSobomabo Alaiyi Lawson seniorChristopher Ryan Lee juniorLing Ling Lee sophomoreSydney E Leek juniorOwen M Leupold juniorHao Sen Li sophomoreShoaib Liaqat seniorRichmon Lin seniorCaitlin Louise Little juniorErica Little juniorChloe Victoria Rose Loreen juniorSophia Alexandria Lowe-Hines juniorThanh Chi Mac seniorAidan Ryan Marshall freshmanForrest Taylor Martin seniorStefani Andreevna Martynenko freshmanKathryn May McCaffrey seniorDelaney Louise McCormack sophomoreDenna Milaninia sophomoreHamoon Milaninia juniorJohn Dylan Mitchell juniorVeronica Jade Mitchell seniorEmela V Moreyra seniorKathlyn Kamika Nakasone juniorChristoph D Namba seniorNickolas David Naslund juniorTravis M Neils seniorAlex H Nguyen seniorOdoum Money Nith freshmanDanna Sofia Nunez Fernandez juniorTiffany V Palomino juniorAric Robert Prieve sophomoreIan Christopher Prieve seniorSunnah Ayeshah Rasheed seniorShannon Rhodes sophomoreMirabelle Joy Roa sophomoreKristen Jayne Rudnick seniorRicardo Antonio Ruiz sophomoreAltay Mete Sarikaya sophomoreRacheal Sauceda seniorAlexander Michael Saunders juniorRichard Todd Schindler sophomoreSimon Lavassar Schumacher juniorShaylee Scott sophomoreKatrina Jane Shih freshmanEmma M Shuster sophomoreMariama D Sidibe seniorRosa Sittig-Bell sophomoreErin Rebecca Smith juniorRyan Sun sophomoreHannah Lauren Sy freshmanJohn C Tong seniorViktoriya Radostinova Topalova sophomoreMya Torres sophomoreKim Thien Tran sophomoreKarla Maria Trofin juniorKenneth Hoang Truong seniorTiffany Tsui juniorAmanda Tyler juniorSommer Ullrich juniorTran Nam Vo juniorMakenzie Paige Wilkinson juniorTenzin Yangchen juniorNaomi Yohannes juniorShahrukh M Yousuf seniorSeongwon Yun sophomoreSteven Zhu seniorEllinor Grace Allen-Hatch seniorCharisse Andrea Directo Bas sophomoreForrest Graham Baum seniorEvan Nelson Butler sophomoreAudrey J Ching seniorWallis Lillian Cole juniorEdwin Walter Cordova Barriga seniorAndrew Steven Counter sophomoreMorea Frances Daley seniorOwen Fredrick Daley juniorRaphael Murillo Diaz seniorEleanor Jane Dillard seniorFrances A Dizard juniorGabrielle E Easthouse juniorAlthea Helen Ericksen freshmanAugust Francis Curran Ericksen juniorMaria Magdalena Genis seniorMaryam Goudarzi freshmanConnolly Anderson Grady sophomorePeter T Gwartney juniorErin M Hansen seniorJessica Renee Hanson freshmanMohamoud Ahmed Hassan juniorRyan Clayton Horn seniorStephanie Anne Houston seniorStephan W Huchala seniorJames R Hudson sophomoreHarrison Peter Seather Jacobs seniorFrances Nora Johnson juniorSamuel E Kaminetzky sophomoreAllison Kearney sophomoreBrandon N Kha juniorTrina Kha sophomoreDuhyun Kim seniorHyeonggeon Kim juniorMinsu Kim seniorNorwick Kin On Lee seniorBriana Kirsten Lincoln seniorSophia Jane Lopes seniorJack Masumoto sophomoreEsaac E Mazengia seniorMatthew Michael McMillan juniorHailey Rose Mears sophomoreGabriel Munson seniorLauren N Neroutsos seniorKim Long Dinh Nguyen juniorEthan Kolokoff Nowack juniorMelissa Maura Nunez Abreu juniorJasmine Pearl Ogaki freshmanLily Kikue Okamura sophomoreRiley Dale Oneil juniorCharles K A Ostrem sophomoreGrace Young Park juniorSophia Wai Peng juniorMichelle L Pennington seniorClaira Elizabeth Petit freshmanClaire Pickering juniorAnna Leigh Pitts sophomoreMegan Louise Pitts juniorMark Aaron Polyakov sophomoreJordan Marin Saline seniorLydia Kathryn Salo juniorJad Sarieddine juniorJeffrey T Schultz juniorLauren Miya Sismaet sophomoreJoshua Stuart Sterner juniorMatthew Stoebe seniorSteven Mcmanus Suarez sophomoreNicholas Subocz juniorKamil Tarnawczyk juniorJulia Tam Tran freshmanBrannan M Widdis seniorMichiko Nellie Wild juniorLillian Williamson sophomoreJihyun Yu seniorCeleste Zinmon-Htet sophomore