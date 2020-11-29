Beautify and Care for Your Stream or Lakeside Property webinar
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Beautify and Care for Your Stream or Lakeside Property
Wednesday, December 2, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
RSVP for December 2 (see below)
Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.
Curious about what it takes to return your stream, lake or wetland property to its more natural state?
Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs?
Don’t miss this FREE 1-hour webinar for homeowners living along the water. Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.
Topics:
- Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
- Controlling invasive weeds
- Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
- Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webinar-beautify-care-for-your-stream-or-lakeside-property-tickets-120249604805
Note: If necessary, copy the link and paste it in your browser.
