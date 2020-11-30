Black Voices Read-Along Tuesday at Third Place Books
Monday, November 30, 2020
Join Shoreline Schools for a special Black Voices Read-Along in partnership with Third Place Books Lake Forest Park beginning on December 1, 2020.
The featured author is Jewell Parker Rhodes and participants can choose from two of her books, Ninth Ward or Ghost Boys, for the read-along.
Learn more and sign up at https://www.shorelineschools.org/Page/7877 (If necessary, copy the link and paste it into your browser)
In preparation of our read-along, please make sure to get a book! Thanks to our generous sponsors at Third Place Books, readers are able to use a coupon to purchase a copy of the Black Voices books for 20% off at the Lake Forest Park store.
In preparation of our read-along, please make sure to get a book! Thanks to our generous sponsors at Third Place Books, readers are able to use a coupon to purchase a copy of the Black Voices books for 20% off at the Lake Forest Park store.
0 comments:
Post a Comment