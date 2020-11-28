Drive-Thru Worship Nativity Pageant

Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177





THIS SUNDAY November 29, 2020 at 10:00am





Sunday November 29th is the First Sunday of Advent. A Sunday of HOPE!





Everyone is invited to experience the story of the Nativity in an untraditional way.





Drive-Thru Worship will include familiar faces, familiar scripture, familiar music and fresh expressions of the familiar story of Jesus’ birth.





Details:Come as you are! Stay in your car! Please wear your mask. One family per car.All cars are asked to gather and check-in at the Spin Alley bowling alley parking lot by 10:00am. 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177This staging area will allow staff to keep a line of cars off the road. Staff will excuse cars to RBCC's north parking lot entrance for Drive Thru Worship.Holiday Giving Tree Donations: Outreach will gratefully receive your donations.All RBCC hosting participants will be wearing masks and gloves.Health Notice: By attending Drive-Thru Worship, you are acknowledging that you have been symptom free of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, new loss of taste and smell, flu like symptoms) for 14 days prior to Drive-Thru Worship. Do not attend if you or anyone in your car who has experienced symptoms or has had close contact with someone who has.Worship will be photographed and filmed for viewing on Facebook and YouTube later in the day. By attending you are giving RBCC permission to include your photograph and/or recorded image. Say cheese!