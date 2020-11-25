Shoreline Chamber of Commerce grants announced for new members
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
The first round of grants were awarded to existing members of Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
Funds remain and the Chamber would like to open up the remainder of the grant funds to local businesses. If awarded the grant, businesses will be asked to join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce: https://shorelinechamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/join
Fill Out the Application HERE
Applications are due November 30, 2020
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES
For more information contact: The Chamber Office at info@shorelinechamber.org
Fill Out the Application HERE
Applications are due November 30, 2020
- Grant awards may be up to $1000, based on 25% of their monthly rent costs.
- Grant applications will be reviewed by staff with a recommendation to the Shoreline Chamber Executive Board. - The Executive Board will make the final determination of grant awards.
- Eligible expenses must be within the time period of March 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020.
- Grant recipients are required to enter into a Grant Agreement with the Chamber which will require the filing of a report on how the funds were spent. An invoice or documentation of expenses must be provided.
- Grant recipients must also submit a W-9 (https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf). A 1099 will be issued to a grant recipient as required by the IRS no later than January 2021.
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES
- If awarded the grant, businesses will be asked to join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce: https://shorelinechamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/join
- Businesses located in the City of Lake Forest Park will not eligible because there is another grant that is exclusively for those businesses.
- Loss of business income related to COVID-19, year-over-year 2019 to 2020, of at least 25% (e.g. 3 months revenue in 2019 versus 3 months in 2020 after COVID). Documentation must be provided.
- Business in good standing (e.g. have current business license, City taxes and fees paid, current on all State and regulatory requirements, not facing pending litigation or legal action, including Shoreline code enforcement).
- Grant awards may be up to $1000, based on 25% of their monthly rent costs.
- Grant applications will be reviewed by staff with a recommendation to the Shoreline Chamber Executive Board. - The Executive Board will make the final determination of grant awards.
- Eligible expenses must be within the time period of March 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020.
- Grant recipients are required to enter into a Grant Agreement with the Chamber which will require the filing of a report on how the funds were spent. An invoice or documentation of expenses must be provided.
- Grant recipients must also submit a W-9 (https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf). A 1099 will be issued to a grant recipient as required by the IRS no later than January 2021.
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES
- If awarded the grant, businesses will be asked to join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce: https://shorelinechamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/join
- Businesses located in the City of Lake Forest Park will not be eligible because there is another grant that is exclusively for those businesses.
- Loss of business income related to COVID-19, year-over-year 2019 to 2020, of at least 25% (e.g. 3 months revenue in 2019 versus 3 months in 2020 after COVID). Documentation must be provided.
- Business in good standing (e.g. have current business license, City taxes and fees paid, current on all State and regulatory requirements, not facing pending litigation or legal action, including Shoreline code enforcement).
For more information contact: The Chamber Office at info@shorelinechamber.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment