2020 Virtual Holiday Market
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Presented by the Shoreline-LFP Arts Council and the City of Shoreline
November 22nd - 29th
Jewelry, textiles, gourmet foods and holiday crafts abound!
Shoreline Holiday Market, but this time in a virtual format.
We’re spotlighting 28 local artists that all bring a variety of skills and gifts to make this holiday shopping season a one of a kind experience.
Artcycled, Austin's Awesome Art, Binucho, Blue Raven Glassworks, Ca Brille, Crass Cards and Crafts, Earth and Clay,
Geek Girl Goods, HappyBody Soaps, Heidi Ba Creations, Laurel Mundy Illustration,
Mark's Smokehouse, Maura Rose Art, Melissa Luna Pottery, Mountain Goat Threads, MW Soapworks, Oh My Heart Handmade Gifts,
Ponder Press, Popgirlz Arts, Singularly, Sonya Lang Photography
Steampunkjunq, Tarrang Art, Teal and Flow, Teresa White Mosaics, Thorsteinson Woodworking, Triple Lotus Wellness, and Woodwind Woodworks.
Products and contact information will be available if you are interested in purchasing their work. They will be happy to help you!
This virtual show will be live on the Arts Council’s website from November 22nd through November 29th. Thank you so much for supporting local artists and shopping small this holiday season!
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
