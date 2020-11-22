2020 Virtual Holiday Market

Sunday, November 22, 2020


Presented by the Shoreline-LFP Arts Council and the City of Shoreline


November 22nd - 29th
Jewelry, textiles, gourmet foods and holiday crafts abound!


The Arts Council and City of Shoreline are proud to be pivoting once again to bring you the annual Shoreline Holiday Market, but this time in a virtual format.

We’re spotlighting 28 local artists that all bring a variety of skills and gifts to make this holiday shopping season a one of a kind experience.




Participating artists include: 

Artcycled, Austin's Awesome Art, Binucho, Blue Raven Glassworks, Ca Brille, Crass Cards and Crafts, Earth and Clay, 

Geek Girl Goods, HappyBody Soaps, Heidi Ba Creations, Laurel Mundy Illustration, 

Mark's Smokehouse, Maura Rose Art, Melissa Luna Pottery, Mountain Goat Threads, MW Soapworks, Oh My Heart Handmade Gifts, 

Ponder Press, Popgirlz Arts, Singularly, Sonya Lang Photography

Steampunkjunq, Tarrang Art, Teal and Flow, Teresa White Mosaics, Thorsteinson Woodworking, Triple Lotus Wellness, and Woodwind Woodworks. 

Each artist will have their very own profile/page for you to browse and discover more about. 

Products and contact information will be available if you are interested in purchasing their work. They will be happy to help you!

This virtual show will be live on the Arts Council’s website from November 22nd through November 29th. Thank you so much for supporting local artists and shopping small this holiday season!

Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. 



Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  