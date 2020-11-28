Rotary Sharing Tree

This year it's a donation box - but the spirit is the same



Rotary of Lake Forest Park has had a Sharing Tree in Town Center for many Decembers.

This year is different, of course, but the Rotary Club is not about to stop their tradition of helping children during the holidays.The Donation Box will be in place from November 28 – December 20, 2020.Here's what to put in the box: Gift cards focused on local stores that provide toys, clothing, electronics, etc. for children and teens.The cards will be given to Center for Human Services, North Helpline, and Youth Gift Baskets.By participating in The Sharing Tree, the community’s collective effort will make a substantial impact for children to experience the joy of the holidays!