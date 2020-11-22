KCLS expands K-12 student resources with Study Zone Plus
Sunday, November 22, 2020
|Photo courtesy KCLS
The King County Library System (KCLS) has expanded its Study Zone program to help students and parents navigate remote learning environments during the pandemic.
The free service is accessible online or by phone, and is open to students in grades K-12, and residents up to age 21 who are studying for their GED.
Learn more about Study Zone Plus at kcls.org/studyzone. Residents of King county may contact Ask KCLS or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600 for assistance.
The expanded Study Zone Plus program allows students to practice their math and reading skills, exercise ESL/ELL conversation skills, study with peers in a relaxed virtual space, and boost energy and lower stress with fun social activities.
Tech tutors are available to help students understand how to use remote learning software, and KCLS librarians can help students make the most of KCLS’ digital resources and databases. Tutors work with one to three students in a group setting, and students can select tutors by language skills or specialty.
“We know families are facing extra pressure with remote learning right now, and parents and students need as much support as possible,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.
“Study Zone Plus helps fill learning gaps, and keeps students active and engaged in core math and reading subjects during this time.”
“KCLS has offered the Study Zone program for 20 years,” added KCLS Public Services Specialist Annie Holloman-Poyner. “We have expanded upon this popular service to create a safe and positive online format that will feel familiar to students who have used Study Zone in the past, and is easy to use for newcomers.”
|Photo courtesy KCLS
Study Zone Plus sessions are separated by grades K-5 and 6-12. Students can drop in any time during the following Study Zone Plus hours; no registration is required.
Grades K-5
- Tuesday and Wednesday, 3:00-5:00pm
- Thursday and Friday, 10:00am-12:00pm and 3:00-5:00pm
- Tuesday and Wednesday, 5:30-7:30pm
- Thursday and Friday, 12:30-2:30pm
About King County Library System
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the City of Seattle), KCLS currently has 50 libraries and more than 700,000 cardholders.
In 2019, residents checked out more than 5.6 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library in the world. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.
