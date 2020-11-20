E-Bikes: Fun, practical, and ready to help save the planet





Also, they either greatly reduce or eliminate the need to shift gears, especially if you select the largest legal motor of 750 watts (1 HP). The only disadvantages are that they are somewhat heavier (typically 15-20 lbs. more) and are usually $500 to $1000 more expensive.



What Sort of E-Bike Should I Get?



E-bikes are usually powered by a hub motor (a motor inside the rear wheel) or a “mid-drive” motor that drives the sprocket and chain in the same way that your feet do.





Hub motors greatly reduce the wear and tear on the sprocket and chain, and so reduce maintenance, but mid-drive motors can make full use of the gearing of the bicycle and so allow you to climb the steepest hills, but put a lot of wear and tear on the sprocket/chain, so that the more expensive ones use a carbon fiber belt instead of a chain.













The motors are controlled by “pedalic” (that is, they multiply the power you exert on the pedals), or throttle: most bikes provide both options.

For example, you can never be comfortable riding a conventional bike in cold rainy weather because if you dress to be warm and dry you will soon be drenched with sweat from within, whereas on an e-bike you never have to sweat unless you want to.