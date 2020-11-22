Ridgecrest annual holiday tree lighting

Photo courtesy RNA







We had a soft launch this year since we can't invite you all back to kick it off this time - and a bit earlier than the last two years because we're ready for some LIGHTS!



Our thanks to the City of Shoreline for sponsoring our tree lighting this year through the Neighborhoods Mini Grant. Additional thanks to Cafe Aroma for hosting the lights again, ensuring that this is one tradition that will persevere this year!





Most importantly, we thank our neighbors and supporters for your contributions during our current triple-match challenge fund drive. Your support helps us plan events and services next year - like this tree lighting, as well as provide aid to our community in a time we need it most.



www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org/Donate



