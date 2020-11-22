Amendment to Agenda for 11/23/2020 Shoreline Council Meeting

Sunday, November 22, 2020

Pam Cross, Reporter

By Pam Cross

The agenda for the Shoreline City Council meeting was previously published here

The staff report for Action Item 8(a) is now available.

Action Item 8(a) Authorizing the City Manager to Sign the Memorandum of Agreement for the Operation of an Enhanced Shelter Within the City of Shoreline with King County and Lake City Partners

If you read the Notes from last week’s Council meeting you will recall that two changes were made to the Interlocal Agreement between King County and the City of Shoreline.

1. It was changed from an Interlocal Agreement to a memorandum of understanding.

2. King County will not be billed for excess police calls due to the number of calls for service at the shelter exceeding an agreed upon threshold. Instead the County “will work with the City to reduce calls below the threshold level.”

The revised memorandum of understanding is available in the agenda for the 11/23/2020 meeting.



