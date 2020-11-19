Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 23, 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Shoreline City Council
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

By Pam Cross

The November 23, 2020 regular City of Shoreline council meeting includes the following :

Action Item 8(a) Authorizing the City Manager to Sign the Memorandum of Agreement for the Operation of an Enhanced Shelter Within the City of Shoreline with King County and Lake City Partners

The staff report is not yet available.


Action Item 8(b) Adoption of Ordinance No. 909 – 2020 Comprehensive Plan Annual Docket Amendments to the Shoreline Comprehensive Plan

1. Amend Table 6.6 of the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan to acquire park and open space between Dayton Avenue and Interstate 5 and between 145th and 165th Streets.

2. Amend the Point Wells Subarea Plan to be consistent with Interlocal Agreement between City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.


Study Item 9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80 for Policy Amendments

The Planning Commission held study sessions to discuss the proposed amendments and give staff direction on the amendments on July 2 and August 20, 2020. The Commission then held the required public hearing on October 1, 2020.


Study Item 9(b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 912 - Authorizing Assumption of the Ronald Wastewater District and Authorizing the City Manager to Execute and File the Joint Petition of Dissolution of the Ronald Wastewater District


