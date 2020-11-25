Thank you, Shoreline Public Schools Foundation Donors

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Our donors are amazing, generous and making a difference! 

Since September, they have made a huge impact on the students, staff and families in the Shoreline Public Schools!

To date, nearly $79,000 in funding has been provided to support:
  • 200 hotspots so students have reliable internet connections
  • Take home books for young readers
  • Earbuds to help support at home learning
  • Gift cards to reduce food insecurity and help through the holidays
  • Curriculum support in: Science, Language Arts, Social Emotional Learning and Stress Management, and Ethnic Studies

We are grateful for their support, and thrilled they have found the mission of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation a worthy cause. Thanks-for-giving!

SPSF Board of Trustees
www.shorelinefoundation.org



