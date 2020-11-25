Thank you, Shoreline Public Schools Foundation Donors
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Since September, they have made a huge impact on the students, staff and families in the Shoreline Public Schools!
To date, nearly $79,000 in funding has been provided to support:
- 200 hotspots so students have reliable internet connections
- Take home books for young readers
- Earbuds to help support at home learning
- Gift cards to reduce food insecurity and help through the holidays
- Curriculum support in: Science, Language Arts, Social Emotional Learning and Stress Management, and Ethnic Studies
We are grateful for their support, and thrilled they have found the mission of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation a worthy cause. Thanks-for-giving!
SPSF Board of Trustees
www.shorelinefoundation.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment