Case updates November 23, 2020; State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline; two new deaths in Shoreline

State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline is a general information line related to COVID-19. If you need information or have a general question, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help.





You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.





You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.





Case updates November 23, 2020





United States

cases 12,333,452 - 157,531 cases since last report

deaths 257,016 - 1,058 deaths since last report

Washington state

cases 151,019 - 3,842 for 1 day

hospitalizations 10,166 - 70 for 1 day

deaths 2,690 - 35 since last report



King county

cases 40,736 - 671 since last report

hospitalizations 3,030 - 10 since yesterday

deaths 849 - 14 since yesterday



Seattle

cases 10,244 - 134 since yesterday

hospitalizations 705 - 4 since yesterday

deaths 197 - 6 since yesterday



Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,010 - 10 since yesterday

hospitalizations 127 - 0 new

deaths 68 - 2 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 122 - 3 since yesterday

hospitalizations 6 - 0 new

cases 2 - 0 new