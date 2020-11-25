Curl up on your couch with Shoreline Community College Winter Continuing Education classes

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Grab a hot drink and tuck into a new Continuing Education class this Winter! 

Online classes begin as soon as early January and require no application or previous experience.

Learn a new language in French Fundamentals or Spanish Beginning, test your skills as an armchair detective in Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation, or wade into crafting in Embroidery for Beginners. 

Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive online environment.

To see a full list of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



