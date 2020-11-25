Curl up on your couch with Shoreline Community College Winter Continuing Education classes
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Online classes begin as soon as early January and require no application or previous experience.
Learn a new language in French Fundamentals or Spanish Beginning, test your skills as an armchair detective in Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation, or wade into crafting in Embroidery for Beginners.
Learn a new language in French Fundamentals or Spanish Beginning, test your skills as an armchair detective in Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation, or wade into crafting in Embroidery for Beginners.
Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive online environment.
To see a full list of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
To see a full list of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment