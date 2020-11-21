Republic Services pick-up schedule revised for Thanksgiving Weekend, November 26-28, 2020

Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Republic Services collection schedule in Lake Forest Park is revised for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

No collection will take place on Thursday, November 26, 2020. 
  • Customers with a Thursday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Friday, November 27, 2020.
  • Customers with a Friday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
The regular collection schedule resumes on Monday, November 30, 2020. 

Republic Services administrative offices are closed on November 26, 2020 and reopen on Friday, November 27, 2020.

LFP City services are closed for the Thanksgiving weekend.



