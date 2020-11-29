Hopelink's English for Work goes online

Do you know people who would benefit from improved English skills in order to find work, but cannot attend a class due to COVID restrictions?











Key Information

Remote Orientations begin the week of January 4, 2021.

Classes will meet via Zoom from January 20 through March 30.

Morning and evening class options are available.

Classes are best suited to students who have intermediate or advanced-level English communication skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit.

Clients can contact us to register for orientation by emailing englishforwork@hopelink.org or by leaving a voicemail message at 425-250-3007.

Clients who enroll and who do not have a computer may be able to borrow a Hopelink Chromebook to participate in the class. Eligibility



To enroll, individuals must:

plan to get a job in the U.S. or to enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)

be able to participate in 2-hour online classes twice a week and complete online homework.

complete orientation

be 18 years or older

not have a B, F, J, or M visa

live near a Hopelink Center (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or one of the surrounding cities) How to enroll Every quarter, many of our students find jobs. Employers know about us, and frequently make us aware of job openings. In addition, Hopelink volunteers often help to connect students with employers.To enroll, individuals must: Step 1: Contact us to register for orientation and complete the English for Work Registration form.

Step 2: Attend group orientation on Zoom.

Step 3: Complete a reading and writing assignment. Complete paperwork. Step 4: Have a phone appointment with a teacher.

Step 5: Start class! Classes meet two times a week on Zoom. See more information on our webpage:



Feel free to contact us at







on our webpage: https://www.hopelink.org/need-help/adult-education/english-for-work (If necessary copy the link and paste it in your browser)Feel free to contact us at englishforwork@hopelink.org with any questions. Students develop their speaking, listening, reading, writing, and technology skills; receive one-on-one advising; and participate in remote mock interviews conducted by local employers.

In response to this situation, Hopelink will continue to provide free English for Work classes online.This free ONLINE course is designed to help immigrants and refugees who speak some English to improve their language skills while they prepare for work.