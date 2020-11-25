Support local artists on Artist Sunday Nov 29 - give something handcrafted this Holiday Season
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Artist Sunday, falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.
The Arts Council appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.
The Gallery at Town Center has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory. Stop by and discover our most recent finds.
On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size! Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
Featured Local Artists: Carol Austin, Elsa Bouman, Jean Burnett, Jennifer de Mello e Souza, Lee Harper,Janis Howes, Cheryl Hufnagel, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Jennifer Munson, Mary Peterson, Sue Robertson, Rebecca Shelton, Julie Steed, Shannon Tipple-Leen
Regular Gallery hours: Weds - Sat, 12-5pm
Gallery extended holiday hours:
Sundays: Nov 29 - Dec 20th, 12-5pm
Monday: Dec 21st, 12-5pm
Tuesday: Dec 22nd, 12-5pm
Thursday: Dec 24th, Christmas Eve: 10am-5pm
And you can always shop online!
Questions? Call the Gallery at 206-588-8332.
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, 98155.
