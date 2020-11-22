Arc Artist Fellowship for for Social Justice
Sunday, November 22, 2020
The 4Culture Arc Artist Fellowship provides unrestricted $12,000 awards for King County artists. It covers rent, childcare, transportation—everyday expenses that often prevent artists from making art. The fellowship has an eligibility requirement that changes annually.
This year the eligibility requirement is for King County artists (between the ages of 18 and 25 years old) who create work that challenges structures of power in the fight for social justice.
The deadline is December 2, 2020 at 5pm.
Applicants are encouraged to contact grant staff directly about applying.
Heather Dwyer 206-263-1597 and Melissa Newbill 206-263-1603. TTY 711
