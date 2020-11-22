Arc Artist Fellowship for for Social Justice

Sunday, November 22, 2020


The 4Culture Arc Artist Fellowship provides unrestricted $12,000 awards for King County artists. It covers rent, childcare, transportation—everyday expenses that often prevent artists from making art. The fellowship has an eligibility requirement that changes annually.

This year the eligibility requirement is for King County artists (between the ages of 18 and 25 years old) who create work that challenges structures of power in the fight for social justice.

The deadline is December 2, 2020 at 5pm.
Contact

Applicants are encouraged to contact grant staff directly about applying.
Heather Dwyer 206-263-1597 and Melissa Newbill 206-263-1603. TTY 711



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  