LFP City Council COW will continue discussion of draft code and design amendments for parking garage
Saturday, November 21, 2020
They will continue review of draft code and design guideline amendments to Planning Commission recommendations regarding the Free-standing Parking Structures and the Administrative Process, and review of Commission's new recommendations.
See the agenda for links to staff documents, and instructions on making comments.
Link to the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94593763552
