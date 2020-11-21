LFP City Council COW will continue discussion of draft code and design amendments for parking garage

Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole will meet virtually on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6pm

They will continue review of draft code and design guideline amendments to Planning Commission recommendations regarding the Free-standing Parking Structures and the Administrative Process, and review of Commission's new recommendations.

See the agenda for links to staff documents, and instructions on making comments.

Link to the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/94593763552




Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  