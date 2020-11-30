Baby otters at Ronald Bog

When you have the feeling you are being watched. There are two kits in this photo.

Photo by Martin DeGrazia









Freshwater otters are different from the seagoing kind but they have been known to share territory. Photo by Martin DeGrazia





Three at once! Photo by Martin DeGrazia













A mother otter has been making appearances around Ronald Bog with her two kits. It's more than a little challenging to get all three in the same photo, but Martin DeGrazia aka Bog Whisperer is working on it.Seems like the only time they are all in frame is when they are swimming in the Bog. You get to see a nose and occasionally some teeth.There's a mom and baby in Echo Lake, as well. Probably in their other locations - Twin Ponds, McAleer Creek - but they have not yet posed for the camera.