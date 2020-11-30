Gallery North announces December’s Holiday Show: “Gifts of the Season”



Gallery North in Edmonds is celebrating the holiday season with “Gifts of the Season” featuring unique works of art created by our 20 local artists. Gallery North in Edmonds is celebrating the holiday season with “Gifts of the Season” featuring unique works of art created by our 20 local artists.





This exhibit will feature various creative interpretations of artful gifts that provide wonderful, unique items for gift-giving to yourself, or for family members and friends. Gift possibilities include more than traditional paintings and photography.





Winter-worn by Ben Groff





Gallery artists have created beautiful items to decorate the home, small artworks, jewelry to address the uniqueness of the wearer, hand-crafted wood, medallions, pottery, and glass designed to enhance any decor.



This year’s holiday show opens December 1, 2020 at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. All artwork and gift items are available for purchase during the show which is open to the public throughout the month of December, Tuesday through Sunday, 11-5.





Christmas Eve by Leanna Leitzke



About Gallery North: In operation for almost 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artist-run cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of downtown Edmonds.





Open 6 days a week, Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, Washington. For further information, call the gallery at 425-774-0946 or visit the website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com











