Race and Equity Training: How to BE Anti-Racist!

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Four dates offered:
Select date and register online ($40) to receive zoom link.

Ranice Innocent, educator and trainer with Let’s Do Work, is offering training to learn ways to build awareness around racial injustice and inequities to become anti-racist.

She will review “cultural competency” pillars; identify cultural filters, stereotypes and biases; discuss intent vs. impact, implicit bias; and “why” in walking with racial equity and an anti-racist lens. 

Contact Ranice at ranicei@yahoo.com with any questions.


