Sound Transit has received a noise variance for work planned on the ramps on the east side of the freeway at SR 104, possibly starting on Monday, November 23, 2020.





Work would start as early as 8pm and extend as late a 7am, for approximately four days.





The work is weather-dependent and might need to be rescheduled.