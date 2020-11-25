NUHSA announces 2020 Human Service Awards
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2020 Human Services Award winners.
Each award recipient has demonstrated a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and has supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.
New this year is the Youth Human Services Leadership Award to honor the young people in North King County who are advancing the conversation on health and equity and taking action to support the well-being of our community.
Nominees and winners will be honored virtually at NUHSA's 2020 Human Services Awards celebration and annual meeting on December 8, 2020, 5:00 – 6:30pm.
We are pleased to welcome King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski who will provide introductory remarks.
To join in the event, register in advance here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctce-rrDwqHdJgDax-XwavTc4T_KMTZYj3
Outstanding Human Services Program
West Side: Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center
East Side: Babies of Homelessness
Nominees:
Center for Human Services Family Support Department
Hunger Intervention Program
North Sound RADAR
Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
Human Services Champion of the Year
West Side: Karen Tynes, Community Advocate
East Side: George Ahearn, EastWest Food Rescue
Nominees:
Maria Cisneros, Family Liaison, Northshore School District
Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Dallas Wood, Program Director, Hunger Initiatives, YMCA of Greater Seattle
Youth Human Services Leadership Award
Black Lives Matter Shoreline
NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards have been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008.
NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.
Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.
For more information, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
