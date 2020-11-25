NUHSA announces 2020 Human Service Awards



The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is proud to announce its 2020 Human Services Award winners.





Each award recipient has demonstrated a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and has supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.





We are pleased to welcome King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski who will provide introductory remarks.









Outstanding Human Services Program



West Side: Shoreline Community Court and Resource Center

East Side: Babies of Homelessness



Nominees:

Center for Human Services Family Support Department

Hunger Intervention Program

North Sound RADAR

Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park



Human Services Champion of the Year



West Side: Karen Tynes, Community Advocate

East Side: George Ahearn, EastWest Food Rescue



Nominees:

Maria Cisneros, Family Liaison, Northshore School District

Theresa LaCroix, Executive Director, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Dallas Wood, Program Director, Hunger Initiatives, YMCA of Greater Seattle



Youth Human Services Leadership Award



Black Lives Matter Shoreline



NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.









NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.

For more information, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.













New this year is the Youth Human Services Leadership Award to honor the young people in North King County who are advancing the conversation on health and equity and taking action to support the well-being of our community.