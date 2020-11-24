First female Eagle Scout candidate from Troop 100 seeks community help to complete her Eagle Scout project

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Holiday Gift Drive for Shoreline Kids Happening Now

Shorewood High School Senior Brynn Smith is asking for support from the community for her fourth annual holiday gift drive.

Smith works with the Shoreline School District elementary schools and volunteers to provide gifts to families in need around the holidays.

This year the project will also serve as Smith’s Eagle Scout Project as she strives to become the first female Eagle Scout from Troop 100.

Volunteers get partnered with a child and their wishlist. Gifts need to be purchased and delivered to Smith between now and the 1st of December 2020. 

COVID has cancelled the usual wrapping party and Santa letter writing campaign. To participate and view further details, visit this link - https://signup.com/go/WBQhojU



Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  