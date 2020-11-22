Give the gift of blood - Bloodworks Pop-Up donation center

Sunday, November 22, 2020

 

Make Your Gift This Season
Bloodworks holds these words close during this season of giving. Donations are an unspoken way to give and pay it forward to our community. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, Bloodworks needs donors to book appointments and support local hospitals and patients through the season.

Give blood now, eat pie later!

A new Pop-Up donation center will be open during Thanksgiving week at the LDS Seattle Stake, 102 N 132nd St., Seattle, 98133.

Other Pop-Ups and permanent donation centers can be found at www.bloodworksnw.org.

All donations are by appointment only. The one hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action.

The Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite.

All donors are required to wear masks during their appointment.

For more details on Bloodworks’ coronavirus guidelines, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.

To make your appointment, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit https://www.bloodworksnw.org/donate



