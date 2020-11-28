Paul Lewing studio sale - by appointment only



Paul's studio sale will be a little different this year.





It will still feature Paul’s tiles, trivets and paintings as well as Rupa Palasamudram’s functional pottery, but with extended times and by appointment.





We will have doors and windows open, masks required, one party of any size at at time.





It will begin Saturday November 28, 2020 and run through Sunday December 6, 10am- 5pm every day.









To book a time slot and get directions call or text 206-919-2664 or email pjlewing@comcast.net





It’s been a hard year for all of us, so remember to buy local this holiday season, and remember that Sunday is Artist Sunday.



