Winterfest Cascade K8 Community School Craft Fair is online this year

Tuesday, November 24, 2020


Winterfest Cascade K8 
Community School Craft Fair

November 23 - December 5, 2020

We can’t gather as a community, but we can help our community by shopping local for the holidays! 

Click on an image to visit each virtual “booth.” Our Winterfest webpage has a vendor directory to give you a central place to find out what your friends and community members have for sale this year.

Local item pick up can be arranged with the seller or you may have the option to pick up your items at Cascade K8 Community School on December 5, 2020. 2800 NE 200th St, Shoreline 98155.



