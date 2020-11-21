Two Trading Tigers is ready for the holidays - shop, then pick up dinner in Town Center

The table is set for Thanksgiving





Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan









Ready for Christmas

Thanksgiving and Christmas decor abound at Two Trading Tigers Consignment Shop in Lake Forest Park Town Center.Foot traffic is very light; all stores provide social distancing and masks are required.There are plenty of take out opportunities at various eateries, including Honey Bear Bakery, LFP Bar and Grill, Everett Kitchen, Mod Pizza, Papa Murphy's, Subway, and Starbucks.Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park. Two Trading Tigers is on the upper level with an outside entrance.