The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is a Peacebuilder Club

Sunday, November 22, 2020


On November 12, 2020, the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park was proud to be recognized as a Peacebuilder Club by Rotary International. 

Peacebuilder Clubs are a Rotarian movement creating energy and momentum for peaceful conflict resolution around the world.

The Peacebuilder Club program is designed to enhance Rotary International’s mission of “advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace” through the promotion of programs and projects that align with the Rotary Area of Focus – Peace, Conflict Prevention, and Conflict Resolution.


The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park’s Mission 
as a Peacebuilder Club is that:

We will strive through all our actions to achieve 
Peace Through Service

To do so we will incorporate the following into all we do:

Be an inspiration 

Be compassionate

Be inclusive

Strive for tolerance, aim for acceptance

Understand that peace has many definitions

Focus on fair and honest communication

Promote and facilitate conflict resolution

Create environments where peace can happen

Primarily focus on local projects while being inclusive of international efforts


The Peacebuilder Committee is currently identifying projects we can pursue that align with this Mission. 

We plan to keep the readers of the Shoreline Area News updated on these projects and to solicit the community’s input and participation.

We invite and encourage everyone interested in Rotary to investigate how we support the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and our Peacebuilder Mission by attending one of our meetings.

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park meets every Wednesday via Zoom. Our virtual Coffee Klatch begins at 7:45am and the Meeting begins at 8am, ending promptly at 9am. 

Meeting ID: 225 797 7384



