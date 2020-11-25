LFP Mayor: Let’s Wrap up the Year Safely

LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson

As we move into winter, we have all heard about the increasing numbers of COVID cases in Lake Forest Park, our state, and the nation. During our holiday celebrations, let’s please all keep this in mind. I encourage the community to join me in adjusting expectations and celebrating safely, in small household groups.If we all take measures to protect ourselves and our families, those measures will also help protect our neighbors. I look forward to resuming our community events and programs in 2021, as we move into subsequent phases of the state’s reopening plan. Together, we will make it through to better days and a better 2021.I know the Lake Forest Park community is a caring one that will continue to support our local businesses and remember those less fortunate. If you are able, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.In whatever form they take for you and your family this year, I wish you happy holidays.