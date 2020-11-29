December TeleCafes at the Senior Center

Sunday, November 29, 2020


Join the TeleCafe every Wednesday at 2:00pm on Zoom

Each week, a special guest shares their expertise with community members.
Join us for this free, fun and relaxing hour.

Zoom ID: 859 8484 8513             
Password: senior2020
 
Dec. 2       MEAL PLANNING FOR 1-2 PEOPLE with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD

Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team - Pacific Medical Centers
In this timely session with Christy, you will be given tools and expert advice on the best ways to manage your food for health. We’ll touch on tips for planning, saving money at the store and meal preparation. You will leave with tools, recipes and a strategy to get started.
 
Dec. 9       HOLIDAY CREATIONS with Kathy Brower

We are happy to have paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, Longtime Shoreline resident, join us again in the café to lead us in making Holiday cards and gift tags. A master at using everyday paper items found in one’s home, Kathy loves using her imagination to create one-of-a-kind items to share with family and friends. There is no need to be really “creative or craft experienced’ to participate. Any skill level can accomplish the planned project. We have prepared packets of materials that will be used. Call the Center at 206-365-1536 to reserve a kit to pick-up at the front door before December 7th. Plan to join in the fun!
 
Dec. 16     EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS with Birgit and Phillip Ages

Join us for a fun Holiday Celebration with a favorite couple of the Senior Center, Birgit and Phillip as they perform holiday music from Europe. They will also be singing some classic favorites and we can sing along.



 

Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  