December TeleCafes at the Senior Center

Join the TeleCafe every Wednesday at 2:00pm on Zoom





Each week, a special guest shares their expertise with community members.

Join us for this free, fun and relaxing hour.





Zoom ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2020

Dec. 2 MEAL PLANNING FOR 1-2 PEOPLE with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD





Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team - Pacific Medical Centers

In this timely session with Christy, you will be given tools and expert advice on the best ways to manage your food for health. We’ll touch on tips for planning, saving money at the store and meal preparation. You will leave with tools, recipes and a strategy to get started.

Dec. 9 HOLIDAY CREATIONS with Kathy Brower





We are happy to have paper and Greeting Card artist Kathy Brower, Longtime Shoreline resident, join us again in the café to lead us in making Holiday cards and gift tags. A master at using everyday paper items found in one’s home, Kathy loves using her imagination to create one-of-a-kind items to share with family and friends. There is no need to be really “creative or craft experienced’ to participate. Any skill level can accomplish the planned project. We have prepared packets of materials that will be used. Call the Center at 206-365-1536 to reserve a kit to pick-up at the front door before December 7th. Plan to join in the fun!

Dec. 16 EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS with Birgit and Phillip Ages





Join us for a fun Holiday Celebration with a favorite couple of the Senior Center, Birgit and Phillip as they perform holiday music from Europe. They will also be singing some classic favorites and we can sing along.











