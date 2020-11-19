Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 16, 2020

Action Item 8(c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 902 - Setting the 2021 Regular and Excess Property Tax Levies

Action Item 8(d) Adoption of Ordinance No. 903 - Adopting the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget, the 2021 Fee Schedule, the 2021 Salary Schedules, and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan

Study Item 9(a) Discussion of State Legislative Priorities and Issues of Shared Interest with the 32nd District Delegation

The need for local funding tools, both for general revenue and Transportation Benefit District (TBD) funding; The need for statewide transportation funding and the value/importance of the proposed 148th Street non-motorized bridge allowing access to light rail; The ongoing importance of addressing challenges related to housing and human service needs, which has been particularly aggravated during the current COVID-19 pandemic; A shared interest with the State for the residents and future use of the Fircrest Campus; The importance of a coordinated state/local partnership and a watershed-based approach when tackling culverts and other barriers to fish passage; State-level proposals for implementing changes to law enforcement practices And healthy forests, habitat restoration, and others as part of our overall goals of supporting transportation, climate concerns, and environmental goals.

behavioral health people

Police accountability

Main priorities:

What’s the thinking about 976

lack of revenue

Note: this conversation roamed from topic to topic and this is not intended as a comprehensive review. The video is available on the City’s website shorelinewa.gov on the Council Meetings tab.

Study Item 9(b) Discussing the 2021 State Legislative Priorities

Since inflation is less than 1.0%, Council may adopt a resolution of “substantial need” allowing it to increase the levy up to the full one percent (1.0%) as allowed by statute.DISCUSSIONNo additional discussionVOTE to adopt Resolution 468Passes 7-0Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director$14.3M regular levy provides for general operations$1.1M excess levy provides for debt service for 2006 parks bond that will be retired in 2021DISCUSSIONNo additional discussionVOTE to adopt Ordinance 902Passes 7-0Sara Lane, Administrative Services DirectorWe have been discussing this budget every Monday night since October 12. There was one amendment proposed by Councilmember Roberts:Increase Roads Capital Fund appropriations by $100,000 for a NE 200th Street Sidewalk project, which will install approximately 160 feet of sidewalk on NE 200th Street from the end of the Aldercrest School sidewalk to the intersection with 25th Avenue NE, to be funded with fund balance available from Real Estate Excise Tax collections in excess of the 2020 budget projection.Staff does not recommend adopting this amendment because it’s a medium priority route, and #98 out of 140 sidewalk projects, as ranked by the Sidewalk Advisory Committee.DISCUSSIONCouncilmember Roberts makes a motion to pass the above amendment.He supports the motion by explaining this is an attempt to close a gap in the sidewalk that is a safety hazard for school children.There are other sidewalks with higher priorities and it might be possible to get this done as part of another project.Why don’t we try for a Safe Routes To Schools grant?Reply by Nora Daley-Peng, Senior Transportation Planner: The Safe Routes grants run on a 2 year cycle and we evaluate all of the needs each time. There’s no limit to how many we can apply for but we want to win so we look at how they will score. Also, the City has to match funds so we need to consider our budget as well. There are other sidewalks near schools that are higher priority.There are a lot of places where we need sidewalks. Council intervened to have this sidewalk moved from low to medium on the matrix. But now we shouldn’t move it up again over other sidewalk projects. And we need this money for restrooms in parks etc. There are sidewalk gaps all over the City. The volunteer committee spent 9 months on the matrix and we had numerous Council meetings, so the matrix should stand until we do a comprehensive review and see if there are other projects that should be higher priority as well.This is a very small segment. Some of the high priority sidewalks are several blocks long. This is just filling in a gap. It’s not much money.VOTE for potential amendment 1Fails 2-5Councilmembers Robertson and Roberts SupportingVOTE ON 903 - Adoption of Ordinance No. 903 - Adopting the 2021-2022 Biennial BudgetPasses unanimouslyJim Hammond, Intergovernmental Relations Manager, did the introductionsSenator Jesse Salomon, Representative Cindy Ryu, and Representative Lauren Davis represent the 32nd Legislative District in Washington State, which includes the City of Shoreline.Normally we get together over a dinner meeting, but due to COVID we are doing this remotely. It is a somewhat casual conversation.Mayor Hall went over the City’s list of priorities that includesDISCUSSIONQuestion: How do we get the moreout there to support the police in addressing non-police calls? Do we start at the state, county or city level?Rep. Davis: the State funds very little - just the State Patrol. Cities and counties do the rest.Behavioral response calls require different models for different circumstances. We need to rethink what first responders look like. Mental health professionals are in short supply. Even if we had the money to hire them, they are not even in the pipeline. We need to utilize non-clinicians - people who are in recovery themselves, or experienced homelessness. They are not diagnosing but assisting people in need. This can work quite effectively with good training.To pay for it, she is working on a bill that would tax industries in a couple of different ways - alcohol producers (not restaurants) and drug manufacturers. We also have the nationwide 988 crisis line coming in July 2022. This is a real opportunity. State and local government can work together.Sen. Salomon:is important. Decertification on statewide level by a state board should be used for police who violate such things as use of force. Defunding is not an option. They do a tough job and do it well, but in too many instances some officers step over the line without consequences. When one department investigates another, there is too much of a relationship between them to effectively investigate. Collective bargaining gets the officer off in a way that nullifies the best of efforts. We need to tighten that up. Also, secondary employment as crowd control for example has no regulation. Who should regulate it?housing and homelessness is a growing problem. After the rent moratorium rent will come due. Landlords can’t go without payment. That is not only unfair, but will result in smaller landlords getting out of the business. How do you address this? State might forgive some back rent.? That we’ve moved from big hole to smaller hole?Rep. Ryu: We’ve suffered aeven from tolls since people are staying home. As for assisting in paying for the cost of culverts, we need to coordinate doing significantly more with a lot less right now, and this won’t change any time soon. Reports from consultants on Fircrest have been delayed due to COVID. We have to approach Fircrest as an entire campus plan even if it is done in stages. That will be best for the community and Fircrest. Meanwhile we have to keep the fire department and water departments involved. Housing is definitely an issue. The eviction moratorium was a stopgap measure. We have seven pilot programs in seven counties to address this. We will be getting some data from these pilot programs.Also, the foreclosure moratorium expires in March. Homeowners should start looking at resources that are available. No additional money has come in from the Federal government.These are interesting comments on revenue sources that we’ve come to depend on. Revenues are down because we’re being careful about COVID. Essential workers who are more at risk are still working and paying their taxes but most people aren’t spending.Jim Hammond, Intergovernmental Relations Manager gave the presentationJanuary is the next legislative session. It will be the 120 day long session where big revenue gets handled. The short session is more about trimming and course correcting.