Notes from Shoreline council meeting November 16, 2020

Action Item 8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 913 - Amending Ordinance No. 906 - Interim Zoning Regulations to Allow Siting a 24/7 Enhanced Shelter in the R-48 Zone District (Moved from Consent Calendar)

Staffing plans

Requirement for regular reports to the Council on how the shelter is meeting performance metrics

Documentation of the number of calls for service to the site and an agreement that “if calls exceed an agreed upon threshold,” the shelter operator “will work with the City to reduce calls below the threshold level” will be billed for calls over an agreed threshold,

If possible, shelter operator to contribute to the cost of a mental health professional to assist in police response, perhaps through part of the RADAR program.

Require adherence to a Good Neighbor Plan that addresses litter, noise, security procedures, and other issues of concern.

Staff to develop criteria to discontinue the shelter use if documented violations of the operational agreements are not addressed in a timely manner.

Provisions for city approval of any proposed change in shelter operator.

Action Item 8(b) Adoption of Resolution No. 468 – Making a Finding and Declaration of Substantial Need for Purposes of Setting the Limit Factor for the Property Tax Levy for 2021

Please continue to take prevention measures seriously.Wear a face covering, especially indoors in public settings regardless of the distance between people. Remember the guidance is wear a mask AND maintain at least six feet of distance from others. Limit the number of people you are with, and the time you are with them. Avoid large gatherings. Do what you can to improve indoor ventilation by opening windows as much as you can. Wash hands frequently and clean surfaces often.Get tested at the first sign of illness. Testing lines are getting longer so we may see new sites open up.More information available at shorelinewa.gov/covid Learn about the current challenges at the 145th and I-5 interchange and plans to address those challenges. Share what’s important to you and provide your comments October 26 through Nov 20. Go to 145thInterchange.infocommunity.org Even if we aren’t able to enjoy holiday gatherings together right now, we can still cook our favorite fall and winter meals. Spread some joy this season by sharing a recipe and exploring the recipes your neighbors have shared.Send recipes to Constance Perenyi at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov and include a picture if you have one.City Council and members of the Planning Commission and PRCS/Tree Board will attend training for racial equity on Wednesday, November 18 at 7pm.The City Manager made a request to add an Executive Session for Litigation or potential litigation and to hold that session prior to tonight’s Action Items.NoneKathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline TreesWe have proposed several code amendments and sent them to Steve Szafran, Senior Planner for Planning and Community Development, copied Council, and asked for expedited consideration.Jackie Kurle, ShorelineSpoke against the enhanced shelterWilliam Bear, ShorelineSpoke on behalf of Shoreline Organized Against RacismWe have a lot of work to do but the discussion of Resolution No. 467 is a good start.Janet Way, Shoreline, Shoreline Preservation SocietyWe are moving forward with landmark status for the Chapel at Fircrest and request Council’s supportMark Ellerbrook, Seattle, KingCo.Thanked Shoreline for its support of the enhanced shelter and the spirit of partnership between the City of Shoreline and King County.Deputy Mayor Scully requested that Item 7(d) “Adoption of Ordinance No. 913 - Amending Ordinance No. 906 - Interim Zoning Regulations to Allow Siting a 24/7 Enhanced Shelter in the R-48 Zone District” be removed from the Consent Calendar and added as an Action Item, and that Council recess for an Executive Session as requested by the City Manager.The Consent Calendar containing items (a) through (c) approved unanimously by roll call vote.as authorized by RCW42.30.110(1)(i) to discuss with legal counsel matters relating to litigation or potential litigation to which the City, the governing body or member acting in an official capacity is or is likely to become a party when public knowledge regarding the discussion is likely to result in an adverse legal or financial consequence to the agency.(Council returns after about 5 minutes)City Attorney Margaret King made the presentationLast month the Council adopted Ordinance 906 interim regulations to allow an enhanced shelter in R48. The staff proposed six index criteria, and at the October 26 meeting Council added a 7th criterion requiring an Interlocal Agreement between the City and the shelter operator. Today you are considering an ordinance that amends the previous ordinance in two ways: it adds primary funding organizations as an additional necessary party to the agreement. And it changes the agreement from an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) to Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). Those are the changes that were provided to the Council as part of the Consent item.Staff is recommending some additional amendments for the Council to consider. That is the reason Ordinance 913 was moved from Consent to Action.Both amendments are under section G.G. The “primary funding organization and” shelter operator shall enter into an “memorandum of agreement” Interlocal Agreement with the City addressing operational issues of concern such as:is now allowed since this is the first time as appeared as an Action item.Does anyone wish to speak on this proposed amendment?Mike Dee stated that since the Executive Session was shorter than planned, he doesn’t know what he missed.DISCUSSIONMotion and second to adopt Ordinance 913Motion and second to amend Ordinance 913 with the staff recommended options shown under Section GThis will require a public hearing, correct?Reply: Yes, but it can be held after the decision is made because it is a change to interim regulations. It must be determined that changes made are substantial to make a public hearing a requirement.Mayor Hall leaves this decision to the City Attorney.Disagree that these are minor inconsequential amendments. They actually take the teeth out of this section by allowing King County to walk away from them. These are the things we wanted included in our memorandum of agreement (MOA) in order to protect the City, to protect the neighborhood. We need to be clear to King County what we want. These items should not be discretionary. If we get these items in a MOA, something that Council can approve, we have some assurance about what this facility will be in our community and that we have an ability to affect the outcome if things aren’t going the right way.King County should be paying for calls above a threshold because what we want to avoid is the problem that occurred with Licton Springs or the Red Lion in Renton. Also, King County says there won’t be an increase in calls so it shouldn’t be a problem - but if there are, Shoreline will pay for them. Leave the language as is and set a high threshold. We should push King County on this so it’s not a problematic shelter.When we went through all of this before, we were supporting significant guardrails to make this project successful - not just to protect the local community. The criteria are important for all of us, as evidenced by Council’s agreement to them. If there are problems with the shelter, King County won’t suffer any backlash, but we will. We want to do the right thing. We passed the shelter so now we have to make sure that the enhanced shelter will be successful.When we originally passed these criteria, the wording already included “such as” but I’m ok with this further clarification. It should not be mandatory.King County has already agreed to all the other sections?Reply: Yes. The sticking point on this item is the County being billed automatically.Grant funding can’t be used to pay for police/fire department services for the running of a facility. If this verbiage is left in, could it put the grant funding at risk?Reply: I don’t know the conditions of the grant funding but it isn’t unusual to have restrictions for its use.Debbie Tarry: this grant was applied for based on the budget to operate the facility and did not include additional police services.I think we can believe that King County will work with us to get the number of calls down if they happen to exceed the threshold we set.VOTEAmend Ordinance 913 with the staff recommended options shown under Section GPasses 5-2Councilmembers Chang and McConnell opposedVOTEMove to amend the main motion to waive three readingsPasses Vote 6-1Chang opposedVOTEApproval of Ordinance 913 as amendedPasses 5-2Councilmembers Chang and McConnell opposedSara Lane, Administrative Services DirectorWhy we need substantial need.