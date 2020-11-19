Brier children’s author/illustrator helps Tooth Fairy soar with new storybook aimed at teaching kids about healthy dental habits
Thursday, November 19, 2020
The Tooth Fairy is launching her new storybook virtually – with some help from Brier-based children’s author Kelly Rae Bahr, who wrote and illustrated the book titled The Clean Teeth Club: A Tooth Fairy Tale.
As a champion for good oral health, the Tooth Fairy has expanded her popular in-person youth education program – The Tooth Fairy Experience – to include a virtual storytime featuring the new book, as well as an oral health learning opportunity for public libraries statewide.
The program, presented free by Delta Dental of Washington and developed in partnership with the School Nurse Organization of Washington (SNOW) and Arcora Foundation, is designed to help improve dental habits at an early age.
The Tooth Fairy – joined by Bahr, who will introduce the book – will be bringing her virtual program to Sno-Isle Libraries’ Brier Library at 10am on Friday, November 20. Her presentation also includes fun smile facts, proper brushing techniques, tooth science experiments and more!
The new storybook – published by Delta Dental of Washington – features a lively story about a young boy on a quest to find the perfect club to join – while learning some valuable lessons along the way. The book is designed for children 10 and under, leaving young readers eager for their next visit to the dentist.
Families interested in joining can register for this FREE Zoom online event at Sno-Isle.net/Brier. Upon registering, families will receive a Zoom link which will provide them access to the event.
“I am thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to collaborate with Delta Dental of Washington on my first picture book,” said author and illustrator Kelly Rae Bahr.
“Tasked with making dental health appealing and even exciting to kids, I came up with a club that every kid can join in only three steps: The Clean Teeth Club.
"My hope is that children will be inspired to follow the three quests to clean teeth and maybe even start a club of their own for their family and friends. Three cheers for healthy teeth and a squeaky-clean smile!”
Following the event, the storybook will be available for free digital viewing on The Tooth Fairy Experience website, and for check-out at the Sno-Isle Brier Library.
“It is so important to teach oral health from a young age and who better to learn it from than the Tooth Fairy herself," said Sno-Isle Library Associate Morgan Farrow.
For anyone interested in scheduling a presentation for their library, school or youth organization, a “Request a Tooth Fairy Visit” form on the program’s website www.TheToothFairyExperience.com or send an email to Hello@TheToothFairyExperience.com.
Delta Dental of Washington is the state’s leading dental benefit provider, covering nearly 3 million people in Washington state and nationally. As the only not-for-profit carrier dedicated to improving oral health in Washington, Delta Dental plays a vital role extending access to care for the underserved and vulnerable populations through the Arcora Foundation, corporate philanthropy and oral health advocacy. For more information, visit: www.deltadentalwa.com.
