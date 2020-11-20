Stocking Stuffer Show at The Gallery at Town Center
Friday, November 20, 2020
The Gallery at Town Center Presents:
November 18, 2020 – January 2, 2021
Shop small this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time! The Gallery at Town Center has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, and wood.
|Artist Julie Steed
We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory. Stop by and discover our most recent finds.
On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size! Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
|Artist Elsa Bouman
NEW this year! Shop the Stocking Stuffer Show online. We have curbside pick-up and shipping options available. We’re also continuing to add new products to the Online Gallery Shop. No shortage of beautiful handmade items this holiday shopping season!
Featured Local Artists: Carol Austin, Elsa Bouman, Jean Burnett, Jennifer de Mello e Souza, Lee Harper,Janis Howes, Cheryl Hufnagel, Monica Josephson, Susan Lally-Chiu, Sonya Lang, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Jennifer Munson, Mary Peterson, Sue Robertson, Rebecca Shelton, Julie Steed, Shannon Tipple-Leen
|Artist Sonya Lang
Holiday Hours:
- Every Wednesday – Saturday, 12-5pm
- Sunday, November 29 (Artists Sunday) 12-5pm
- Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day
While at the gallery, you can sign up to become a member of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council and save 10% on all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!
|Artist Sue Robertson
We also want to share some of the updates and precautions we're taking related to COVID-19 at the Gallery:
- Face coverings are required
- We are cleaning high-touch surfaces
- Hand sanitizer stations are available in the mall
- We’re ensuring 6-foot physical distancing can be maintained by limiting store occupancy
- We have a contactless payment system for those that want to use it
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
