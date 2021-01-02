WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, with flooding rains on the way

GOES-West GeoColor 4 hour loop January 2nd, 2021 1:33am PST.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind advisory for greater Seattle and vicinity, which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





The Wind Advisory is in effect from 10am to 7pm Saturday. South winds are expected to pick up in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Winds are expected to be gusting up to 40mph, increasing to 45mph in the evening hours before slowly calming down after midnight.





Some local power outages are possible, as well as downed tree limbs.





This is not a major windstorm so I am not expecting widespread damages or power outages. A lot of rain is also expected with this storm. 1-3 inches of rain is possible, which would make this rival or exceed the rainfall amounts we had on December 21st.





Our biggest storm impacts Saturday will be urban flooding. Low lying roadways and parking lots will be most at risk for ponding or standing water. Most of the places that saw flooding on Monday, December 21st will likely see it again on Saturday evening.





Keep those local storm drains clear of debris to help combat local flooding.





Unlike the December 21st's storm, we are not expecting any transitions to snow here in the lowlands. We have a short break in the rain Sunday afternoon, but beyond that rain is in the forecast all next week, with temperatures in the 40's.





Through Tuesday we are expecting to see between two and a half to five and a half inches of rain so it is going to be a very wet week.









For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











