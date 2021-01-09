Book review by Aarene Storms: Leave Me Alone!

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Leave Me Alone! by Vera Brosgol

Once there was an old woman who lived in a little house with a big family and a big stack of knitting.

"LEAVE ME ALONE!" she shouts, as she leaves home for the forest, then leaves the forest for the mountains, the moon, and finally moves to the void on the far side of a wormhole -- which is a nice quiet spot to knit without distractions.

Share this fun picture book with kiddos ages 3 and up ... or with other adults who wouldn't mind going to the void just to get some peace and quiet.

Aarene Storms 
Teen Services Librarian
King County Library System 



