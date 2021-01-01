AG Ferguson: Refunds for cancelled European student tours
Friday, January 1, 2021
The Colorado-based company, which organizes yearly tours to Europe for high-school musicians, unlawfully charged each of the 235 Washington students at least $1,900 in cancellation penalties after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the company cancelling its July 2020 European tours.
The company also illegally retained an additional $775 fee, for a total of $2,675 per student, from 23 students who signed up to extend their tour to Greece.
