46th District legislators to hold virtual Town Hall Thursday





State legislators for the 46th Legislative District - Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Javier Valdez - will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 6pm.



It will be streamed live on all three of the legislators’ Facebook pages.





The lawmakers will share thoughts on legislative priorities and answer questions from constituents on a range of issues.





Sen. Frockt says "This is our chance to hear your ideas, comments, and questions so that we can best represent you in the coming session. It’s also an opportunity to talk to you about major issues in the upcoming 2021 session of the Legislature."

Submit questions live or in advance at surveymonkey.com/r/RZZLFTF



46th Legislative District includes part of King County and the city of Seattle including Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and Lake City.











