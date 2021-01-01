Commerce invests record $97 million in affordable housing projects serving thousands of people statewide

Friday, January 1, 2021


The Washington State Department of Commerce announced Tuesday $97 million in grants and loans for affordable housing projects in communities across the state.

These funds will help provide an estimated 1,404 multifamily rental units/beds, 121 homes for first-time homebuyers, 86 units of modular housing, and 74 units in cottage-style communities. 

$85.3 million of funding comes from the state’s Housing Trust Fund, with $11.7 million provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs, also managed by Commerce in Washington state.

