SLAM camps for middle and high school students

Tuesday, September 8, 2020



Middle School and High School SLAM are safe, fun, and enriching camps designed to let your tween or teen get their schoolwork done and engage in some social interaction.

Each day offers distance-learning support from staff as well as group sports, games, art, and activities. Camps are weekly and Wednesdays include extended hours.

Both are located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center and will have unique activities and offerings that appeal to each age group.

The high school camp is free and the middle school camp is $50/week or free with scholarship.

For more information and to register, please visit https://shorelinewa.maxgalaxy.net/

If you have questions about registration, call the Spartan Recreation Center at (206) 801-2600

For questions about high school camp contact Waldo at wnambo-ojeda@shorelinewa.gov and for questions about middle school camp contact Austin at aedge@shorelinewa.gov



Posted by DKH at 7:26 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  