SLAM camps for middle and high school students
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Middle School and High School SLAM are safe, fun, and enriching camps designed to let your tween or teen get their schoolwork done and engage in some social interaction.
Each day offers distance-learning support from staff as well as group sports, games, art, and activities. Camps are weekly and Wednesdays include extended hours.
Both are located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center and will have unique activities and offerings that appeal to each age group.
The high school camp is free and the middle school camp is $50/week or free with scholarship.
For more information and to register, please visit https://shorelinewa.maxgalaxy.net/
If you have questions about registration, call the Spartan Recreation Center at (206) 801-2600
For questions about high school camp contact Waldo at wnambo-ojeda@shorelinewa.gov and for questions about middle school camp contact Austin at aedge@shorelinewa.gov
