Needed: Salmon Watchers

Selecting a stream that you are willing to watch for a total of 30 minutes/week from September 1 into sometime in November.

Reviewing on-line training materials and attending one or more Zoom meetings

Recording data during your observations on a provided form

Entering your data into an easy-to-use on-line form



Dr. Jensen and Trout Unlimited will coordinate volunteers, provide training, and manage the reporting website.



If you’re a streamside homeowner this would be a great time to learn more about what’s passing through your backyard.



If you live along a stream and are willing to let others come to survey, let us know!



You can find more information and instructions for signing up at:



The time to be watching for salmon is now --please sign up SOON if you'd like to help. Dr. Jensen will hold the first zoom training this Saturday September 5, 2020 10:00am

The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) and Trout Unlimited are organizing a new salmon reporting effort for North Lake Washington tributaries, including Lyon and McAleer creeks.At one time King County had a salmon watchers program in which citizens reported on the presence and activities of salmon in many county streams.Unfortunately, that program ended in 2015 due to lack of funding.