Local author releases new Mindfulness Workbook for Teens

Local resident and Certified Mindfulness Coach Linette Bixby has published her first book.





The “Mindfulness Workbook for Teens” was released mid-August as a tool for teens to navigate the waters of stress and anxiety in their daily lives.





Between friends, school, home life, and everything else going on, life can be overwhelming during your teenage years. But practicing mindfulness for teens can help you keep your cool, stay focused, and be present in any situation ― even the difficult ones.



The Mindfulness Workbook for Teens is full of exercises, strategies, and meditations to help you practice mindfulness so you can cultivate peace and achieve balance in your life. Learn practical methods for mindful test-taking, moving through strong emotions, navigating relationships with parents and peers, and much more.



Linette began writing this book well before the onset of Covid-19 and had no idea that the launch of it would coincide with the beginning of a school year amidst a pandemic! Linette began writing this book well before the onset of Covid-19 and had no idea that the launch of it would coincide with the beginning of a school year amidst a pandemic!





Her hope is that now more than ever, her workbook will be able to help teens, pre-teens and even parents know how to find hope and allow for self-compassion as they launch into a school environment full of completely unknown territory.





Mindfulness Workbook for Teens” is available on Teachers, students, and parents alike will benefit from the exercises on how to build focus, boost attention and stay calm. “” is available on Amazon AND – Linette has tucked five copies of her book into Little Free Libraries throughout the district, each containing a coupon for a one on one Mindfulness Session!





Linette Bixby





Linette has been teaching Mindfulness and Self-Compassion for seven years and practicing meditation and gratitude for a lifetime. Linette has been teaching Mindfulness and Self-Compassion for seven years and practicing meditation and gratitude for a lifetime.





Many local area schools, businesses and families have benefited from her loving approach to self-care. She has a true passion for helping others.





In addition to developing the “Mindfulness Workbook for Teens,” she offers one on one consultations for all ages of students and adults and is currently offering six week class sessions for “Finding Calm” for parents and Mindfulness Self-Compassion (both afternoon and evening classes), and a free meditation class on Tuesday mornings!













To receive her newsletter filled with self-care tips and information regarding workshops and classes visit her website



